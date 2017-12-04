Spa City man gets 2½ years for stabbing

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was convicted Thursday and sentenced to 2½ years in prison in the stabbing of another man in 2015.

Gregory Everett Howell, 47, was initially charged with first-degree battery in the June 15, 2015, stabbing of Harold Casey, but a seven-man, five-woman jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree battery and recommended the sentence.

Howell was initially arrested the day of the stabbing and was later released on $7,500 bond. He has remained in custody since his last arrest Aug. 8, after he failed to appear in court for a hearing related to his charges.

According to an affidavit, on June 15, 2015, shortly before 6 a.m., Deputy Jon Lane of the Garland County sheriff’s office responded to a stabbing in progress at 306 Skyview Terrace in Hot Springs.

He spoke with the woman who had called 911, who said a man, later identified as Howell, had followed her to her home on Skyview and then blocked her in with his vehicle.

Howell then reportedly got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend, Crystal Cross, who ran and got into a pickup driven by Casey. Howell yelled at Cross, “You get out of that truck or I’m going to kill you both,” according to the affidavit.

Howell then jumped on the side of the pickup with a knife in his hand and stabbed at Casey and Cross through the open window, cutting Casey on the wrist and lower stomach, the affidavit said.