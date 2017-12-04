2 Arkansas high school football coaches placed on leave after hazing allegations return to positions

Two coaches have returned to their coaching and teaching positions at an Arkansas high school after the district learned of possible hazing last month.

According to a statement from the district’s attorney, Bobby Engle and Fred Carter were reinstated Monday.

The pair had been on paid administrative leave since mid-November, when the Westside Consolidated School District learned of a “possible hazing initiation ritual” on the high school football team.

Though the district had not yet completed its investigation Monday, it was “confident that no employee acted in a manner that would warrant termination.”

“The district feels that it is important for its employees to resume their classroom and fieldhouse duties as the end of the semester approaches, along with corresponding semester exams,” the statement said.

The district expects to complete its investigation later this week.