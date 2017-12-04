UA trustees set meeting as search for coach, AD continues

The University of Arkansas trustees will meet Monday morning by teleconference amid high-profile searches for new a football coach and a new athletic director at the flagship campus in Fayetteville.

A UA spokesman said in a statement that the teleconference would begin at 11 a.m. and that the trustees are expected to "immediately go into executive session."

Executive sessions aren't open to the public and are allowed under Arkansas law only for the consideration of "employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of any public officer or employee."

Under the law, the trustees also must announce the "specific purpose" for the executive session before they go into it.

No specifics on the cause for the meeting were released, but the teleconference comes as Arkansas continues its search for a football coach to replace Bret Bielema and an athletic director to succeed Jeff Long. Both Long and Bielema were fired in recent weeks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.