Washington State's Falk wins Burlsworth Trophy

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is the winner of the 2017 Burlsworth Trophy.

Falk, a senior who had twice before been a finalist for the award, was presented the trophy during a banquet Monday in Springdale. He beat out Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was a two-time winner and is the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy that will be presented Saturday in New York.

The Burlsworth Trophy is presented annually to the best college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Other finalists for this year's award were Memphis receiver Anthony Miller and Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Falk completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. Washington State (9-3) is scheduled to play Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28.

The Burlsworth Trophy is in its eighth year and is presented by the Springdale Rotary Club. It is named for former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who became an All-American as a fifth-year senior in 1998 after walking on to to the Razorbacks' football team.

Burlsworth was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft, but died 11 days later in a car accident near his hometown of Harrison.