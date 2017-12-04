Home / Latest News /
Woman spots missing puppy in newscast of high-speed chase
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.
SAN DIEGO — A California woman had given up hope she would find her 9-month-old puppy until she spotted the animal in a newscast of a high-speed chase.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Salina Hurtado of Oceanside says her puppy, Catalina, went missing soon after Thanksgiving.
Hurtado said she then watched a local television news anchor detail a pursuit in Valley Center, where a dog was shot when deputies fired at a man accused of trying to run them over in a stolen van.
The dog was a white pit bull with a distinctive brown spot similar to Catalina.
Hurtado called the TV station and found out the puppy had been taken to the County of San Diego Animal Services shelter in Carlsbad.
The dog is being treated for a gunshot wound.
