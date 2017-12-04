Yemeni rebels claim hit on nuclear reactor

DEAD SEA, Jordan -- Yemen's Houthi rebels said Sunday that they had fired a cruise missile at a $20 billion nuclear power plant under construction in Abu Dhabi, but the United Arab Emirates' state-run news agency immediately denied the claim.

A statement on the Houthi website said the missile took aim at the "strategic" Barakah nuclear reactor Saturday, "successfully hitting its target." The launch was in retaliation for the closing of sea and air ports, it said.

The rebels produced no evidence to back up their claim, which was reported by the Houthi-affiliated al-Masirah TV station.

The statement quoted a Houthi leader who warned against continuing the blockade, "affirming Yemenis' right to take sensitive steps."

On Twitter, the state agency WAM denied the Houthi rebels had launched a missile toward the United Arab Emirates. In another post on Twitter, WAM said, "UAE possesses an air defense system capable of dealing with any threat of any kind and the project of Barakah reactor is immune."

The claim of a missile attack reflects the "desperate political position" the Houthis face both politically and militarily, according to Ghanem Nuseibeh, London-based founder of Cornerstone Global Associates.

It is the second time this year that the Iran-aligned Houthis have said they fired a missile toward the United Arab Emirates since the Gulf Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, began an air campaign against the rebels who had toppled the Gulf-allied president of Yemen, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, in 2015.

A few months ago, the Houthis said they had "successfully" test-fired a missile toward Abu Dhabi.

The Saudi coalition, which includes the United Arab Emirates, accuses Iran of trying to expand its influence into Arab countries, including Yemen, which shares a long border with Saudi Arabia, by aligning with the Houthis.

The coalition has targeted the Houthi rebels with deadly airstrikes. The Houthis, in turn, have launched dozens of ballistic missiles toward Saudi territories, inflicting little damage but causing anxiety among Gulf monarchs, who have suspected cooperation between the rebels and Iran and Hezbollah.

The rebels' claim of an attack on a nuclear power plant also comes days after Israel said it had destroyed an Iranian base near the Syrian city of al-Qiswa, southwest of Damascus, on Friday.

It is unclear if there were any casualties, since the base had not been completed. There has been no official Iranian reaction. Israel also has not commented on the reports. But it previously acknowledged carrying out repeated air and missile strikes in Syria since the beginning of the war six years ago to stop arms deliveries to Hezbollah.

On Sunday, an Iranian analyst, Hamidreza Taraghi, who has close ties to Iran's leaders, denied the country had links to the missile attack claimed by the Yemen rebels.

"We have nothing to do with this," Taraghi said. "The Houthis are very capable of hitting targets without our assistance."

But Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia, and its allies insist that Iran has provided the Houthis with such weaponry and say that the rebels are taking commands from Tehran.

ALLIANCE FRAYING

The Yemen rebels' claim about striking a target in Abu Dhabi comes after heavy fighting in Sanaa, underscoring the unraveling alliance between Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, and the Shiite Houthis. The two sides joined ranks three years ago and swept across Sanaa, forcing the country's internationally recognized president to flee the country and seek military intervention led by Saudi Arabia.

Saleh stepped down in 2011 after a mass uprising against his 33 years in office. Since then, fractures have emerged between the former leader and the rebels, exacerbating the crisis.

After months of political and military stalemate, the street battles between Saleh's forces and the Houthi militiamen have marked a turning point in the conflict. The two sides had been enemies before the six-year war that began in 2004 when Saleh was a president. Their alliance, in the eyes of many Yemenis, was doomed to fail given their stark differences.

Relations between the Houthis and Saleh's forces deteriorated over the past weeks amid accusations from the rebels that Saleh was opening a back channel with the coalition through the United Arab Emirates, a coalition member, to turn against the Houthis.

In a televised speech Saturday, Saleh blamed the Houthis' "idiocy" for the war in Yemen and declared that he was ready to turn a "new page" in ties with the coalition if it stopped the attacks on his country.

"I call upon the brothers in neighboring states and the alliance to stop their aggression, lift the siege, open the airports and allow food aid and the saving of the wounded and we will turn a new page by virtue of our neighborliness," Saleh said.

Deif Allah al-Shami, a top Houthi politician, said that Saleh -- by his statements and actions on the ground -- had de facto joined the Saudi-led coalition. However, he said this spelled the end of Saleh, insisting the Houthis remain firmly in control.

"Saleh is over, this card is over," he said. "He is now part of the coalition and the aggression."

In a statement carried by the Saudi-owned news outlet Al-Hadath, the coalition appeared to welcome Saleh's remarks, saying it was "confident of the will of the leaders and sons" of Saleh's political party to return to the fold.

Such a move by Saleh could pave the way to end the war, which has created one of the world's largest humanitarian catastrophes, unleashing signs of famine and outbreaks of cholera.

The Houthis "miscalculated in that they took the relationship too much for granted," said Sultan Barakat, director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute. "It was clear from the beginning that the alliance was one of convenience" for Saleh, he said.

The apparent shift came as Saleh's supporters battled Houthi fighters for a fourth day in the capital. A senior security officer at the Ministry of Interior in Sanaa said about 80 people have died and at least 140 more have been injured since fighting broke out.

Clashes between fighters loyal to Saleh and the Houthis first broke out last week when Saleh accused the rebels of storming his giant mosque in Sanaa and attacking his nephew, the commander of the special forces, Tarek Saleh.

Both sides have set up checkpoints, placed snipers on rooftops and sealed off entrances to the city. Bombings and sporadic gunfire rocked the southern part of Sanaa on Sunday, where Houthi militants stormed Saleh's Yemen Today TV network, beat up its director, and held over 40 journalists and crew members inside the building, Yemen's Press Syndicate said.

Many state institutions -- including the airport, state TV headquarters and the official news agency -- remained under the control of the Houthis, despite earlier reports that Saleh's forces had taken them over.

Despite a devastating Saudi-led air campaign that has killed hundreds of civilians, the Houthis still control Sanaa and about 55 percent of northern Yemen.

Information for this article was contributed by Shuaib Almosawa and Thomas Erdbrink of The New York Times; by Mohammed Hatem, Tarek El-Tablawy and Mahmoud Habboush of Bloomberg News; and by Ahmed Al-Haj of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/04/2017