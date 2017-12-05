Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 05, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

2 Arkansans accused of kidnapping teen surrender to authorities

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:09 p.m.

marcus-bland-left-and-djuan-goodman

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Marcus Bland (left) and Djuan Goodman

Two men sought in the kidnapping of a 19-year-old Arkansas woman surrendered Monday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Records show Djuan Larell Goodman, 21, and Marcus Tre Bland, 20, were being held at the Garland County jail on charges that include felony kidnaping, aggravated assault and second-degree battery as of Tuesday afternoon. Both men are residents of Hot Springs National Park and being held in lieu of $8,500 bond.

According to reports cited by the newspaper, officers found the victim Nov. 8 at a Kroger grocery store at 3341 Central Ave. She told authorities that two people placed her in the back seat of a vehicle and duct-taped her hands, feet, mouth and eyes. She was reportedly able to escape when the vehicle eventually stopped.

Police identified Goodman and Bland as suspects Friday, Arkansas Online previously reported.

