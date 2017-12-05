2 west Little Rock salons in same shopping center burglarized, police say

An officer responding to a break-in at a west Little Rock salon discovered a different salon had also been burglarized in the same shopping center, authorities say.

According to reports from the city's Police Department, the officer was called to Stilo Salon, 1508 Macon Drive, shortly before 7:15 a.m. Sunday, and noted one of the business's windows had been "busted out," apparently with a rock.

The owner, a 36-year-old woman, told police that her computer valued at $1,000 was missing as well as some merchandise. The report stated that power had been shut off to the building.

While investigating that break-in, the officer reportedly noticed a broken window at Glamarama Salon, located at 1500 Macon Drive and next door to Stilo Salon.

An employee who arrived opened the business and found a rock inside, and a report noted that "all of the cabinets and drawers had been gone through."

The salon's owner later called authorities and said $1,900 worth of merchandise had been taken.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.