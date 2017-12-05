Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 05, 2017, 9:59 a.m.

ABC says suspended reporter Brian Ross will no longer cover stories involving Trump

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:30 a.m.

in-this-nov-16-2015-photo-provided-by-abc-correspondent-brian-ross-speaks-on-quotgood-morning-americaquot-which-airs-on-the-abc-television-network-in-new-york-abc-has-suspended-investigative-reporter-ross-saturday-dec-2-2017-for-four-weeks-without-pay-for-the-networkx2019s-incorrect-michael-flynn-report-on-friday-fred-leeabc-via-ap

In this Nov. 16, 2015 photo provided by ABC, correspondent Brian Ross speaks on &quot;Good Morning America,&quot; which airs on the ABC Television Network, in New York. ABC has suspended investigative reporter Ross Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, for four weeks without pay for the network&#x2019;s incorrect Michael Flynn report on Friday. (Fred Lee/ABC via AP)



NEW YORK — Suspended ABC News reporter Brian Ross will no longer cover stories involving President Donald Trump following his erroneous report last Friday on former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The network on Tuesday confirmed the order by ABC News President James Goldston, who expressed his anger over the error on an internal phone call that was leaked to CNN.

Ross was suspended for four weeks without pay over the weekend. He had reported incorrectly that Trump, when he was still a candidate for president, had told Flynn to make contact with the Russians. Instead, Ross later said that Trump's instructions came when he was president-elect, not a candidate.

It was immediately seized upon by Trump as an example of "fake news."

richlin04211114 says... December 5, 2017 at 9:49 a.m.

Journalism is dead. All we have now is tabloid reporting. I really don't care if you like the this President or the last President, if you can't do honest reporting, then shut the heck up.

Arkansas Online