ABC says suspended reporter Brian Ross will no longer cover stories involving Trump
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:30 a.m.
NEW YORK — Suspended ABC News reporter Brian Ross will no longer cover stories involving President Donald Trump following his erroneous report last Friday on former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The network on Tuesday confirmed the order by ABC News President James Goldston, who expressed his anger over the error on an internal phone call that was leaked to CNN.
Ross was suspended for four weeks without pay over the weekend. He had reported incorrectly that Trump, when he was still a candidate for president, had told Flynn to make contact with the Russians. Instead, Ross later said that Trump's instructions came when he was president-elect, not a candidate.
It was immediately seized upon by Trump as an example of "fake news."
richlin04211114 says... December 5, 2017 at 9:49 a.m.
Journalism is dead. All we have now is tabloid reporting. I really don't care if you like the this President or the last President, if you can't do honest reporting, then shut the heck up.
