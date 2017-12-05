UA closing in on deal with SMU's Chad Morris to be head football coach, sources confirm

FAYETTEVILLE — Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that SMU Coach Chad Morris was involved in negotiations with University of Arkansas, Fayetteville officials and on the brink of an agreement Tuesday evening.

Morris, who turned 49 Monday, became a top target for Arkansas after Auburn's Gus Malzahn spurned an offer from the Razorbacks to return to his old stomping grounds Sunday.

Morris, a proponent of the up-tempo Spread offense, shot through the high school ranks in Texas much like Malzahn did in Arkansas in roughly the same time period. He won three state championships in his 16 years as a head coach in Texas, his first at Bay City in 2000, then back-to-back crowns at Lake Travis in 2008-2009.

He is 14-22 in three seasons at SMU, where has has compiled records of 2-10, 5-7 and 7-5. The Mustangs are set to play Louisiana Tech in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20.

