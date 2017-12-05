Home / Latest News /
Arkansas inmate still on the run 2 days after escape, sheriff's office says
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 9:38 a.m.
Authorities say they are continuing to search for an inmate two days after he escaped from an Arkansas jail.
Aaron Singleton, 27, escaped from the Hot Spring County jail shortly before noon Sunday when a jailer went into his cell to retrieve a mop and was overpowered in a struggle, according to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash.
The jailer, whose identity was not released, was sent to a local emergency room with minor injuries to his hand and back. He was back at home Tuesday, Cash said.
Authorities had been unable to locate Singleton as of Tuesday morning, though deputies found his orange jumpsuit and shoes shortly after he escaped.
Cash said Singleton was in custody on charges including battery and false imprisonment.
