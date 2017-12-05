2 armed robberies of Little Rock doughnut shops reported in 1 day

A second Little Rock doughnut shop was held up Sunday morning, about three hours after the first was one robbed, authorities say.

Employees at Shipley Do-Nuts told officers someone had come into the location at 2900 S. University Ave. about 8:40 a.m. and bought a drink. During the transaction, a 28-year-old worker said, the robber took out a small black handgun and demanded money from the register, according to a police report.

A 34-year-old employee told officers she moved back from the register while the assailant reached over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Then, the gun wielder ordered her to open a second register, which she did, and took money from there as well, the report states.

The robber reportedly left and ran east behind the shop.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Dunkin' Donuts at 10721 Kanis Road was also robbed about 5:10 a.m. Sunday by a robber armed with a knife or cutting instrument who stole about $700, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the robberies are not believed to be connected.