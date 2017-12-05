Doughnut shop hit in pre-dawn heist

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating the robbery of a west Little Rock Dunkin' Donuts.

The outlet at 10721 Kanis Road was robbed around 5:10 a.m. Sunday by a person who had a knife or cutting instrument, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber, who police said escaped with about $700, was said to be wearing a white face mask while dressed in a black jacket, a camouflage hat or beanie and black Nike pants.

Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

Shoes, $140 taken in holdup, man says

A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint of his cash and Nike shoes on a North Little Rock trail Sunday morning, according to a report.

The 21-year-old told officers he was walking on the bike path near the 3800 block of Chandler Street around 10 a.m. when three males approached him.

The victim said all three pointed black handguns at him, and one told him to "come out of your pockets," according to the report.

The man told police he gave the robber the $140 he had on him as well as his black Nike Air Force Ones valued at $110. The trio walked away and reportedly headed southeast.

The victim said he had trouble describing the robbers because he wasn't "really paying attention," the report stated.

When asked why he had taken an hour and a half to report the attack to the police, he said he "didn't want to cause problems in the neighborhood," so he went to a friend's house before returning home.

