Fired UA AD Jeff Long offers congratulations to successor
This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.
Former University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long on Tuesday offered congratulations to his successor in the position.
Long, who was fired on Nov. 15, posted on Twitter a day after Hunter Yurachek was hired as the new athletic director at the Fayetteville campus.
"Congratulations @HunterYurachek," Long wrote, using Yurachek's Twitter handle. "[H]ope you grow to love UA, Fay/NWA/ & Arkansas as much as our family. Wishing you the best! Go Hogs!"
Yurachek, 49, had served as vice president of athletics at the University of Houston. He will be introduced later in the week and will be paid $850,000 per year in addition to a one-time hiring bonus of $200,000.
miket3175 says... December 5, 2017 at 1:12 p.m.
Classy statement.
June2Crane says... December 5, 2017 at 1:20 p.m.
Jeff Long is a true classy genteman: I wish him nothing but the best in whatever endeavor he pursues. Best always Jeff!!!!
