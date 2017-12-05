Fired UA AD Jeff Long offers congratulations to successor

Former University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long on Tuesday offered congratulations to his successor in the position.

Long, who was fired on Nov. 15, posted on Twitter a day after Hunter Yurachek was hired as the new athletic director at the Fayetteville campus.

"Congratulations @HunterYurachek," Long wrote, using Yurachek's Twitter handle. "[H]ope you grow to love UA, Fay/NWA/ & Arkansas as much as our family. Wishing you the best! Go Hogs!"

Yurachek, 49, had served as vice president of athletics at the University of Houston. He will be introduced later in the week and will be paid $850,000 per year in addition to a one-time hiring bonus of $200,000.