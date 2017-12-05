Former prosecutor appointed circuit judge in central Arkansas

BENTON — A former Saline County prosecuting attorney will become a Saline County Circuit Court judge.

The Saline Courier reported that that Gov. Asa Hutchinson has chosen Barbara Womack Webb to succeed current Judge Bobby McCallister.

McCallister has been suspended and announced he will resign Dec. 15 as he faces charges of failing to pay or file taxes.

Webb is currently CEO of the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission and will become judge Dec. 18.