GOP leader: Some tax cuts in bill must expire to comply with budget rules

A key House Republican leader acknowledges that some tax cuts in the sweeping tax legislation must expire to comply with Senate budget rules.

The tax bill passed by Senate Republicans would let tax cuts for individuals expire in 2026, while the package passed by the House would make them permanent. Lawmakers are now working to reconcile the two bills.

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady said: "We can't achieve permanency in everything."

Republican senators say they made the tax cuts temporary to comply with Senate budget rules that prevented Democrats from blocking the bill. Under the rules, the Senate cannot pass legislation that adds to long-term budget deficits.

Brady, who leads the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said House Republicans are still deciding which taxes they would sunset.

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.