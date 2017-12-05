Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 05, 2017, 6:04 a.m.

I-30 wreck takes Vilonia man's life

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

first-responders-including-an-official-from-the-pulaski-county-coroners-office-work-the-scene-of-a-wreck-in-the-eastbound-lanes-of-interstate-30-south-of-the-north-interchange-in-north-little-rock-on-monday-one-person-was-killed-in-the-three-vehicle-crash

PHOTO BY JEFF MITCHELL

First responders, including an official from the Pulaski County coroner’s office, work the scene of a wreck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 south of the north interchange in North Little Rock on Monday. One person was killed in the three-vehicle crash.

An Arkansas man was killed in a wreck that caused delays on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock on Monday.

According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2008 Dodge was traveling west on Interstate 30, when it struck a guardrail and went airborne shortly after 10 a.m.

As it overturned, the vehicle struck a 1990 Chevrolet S-10 traveling east, police said. A Nissan Altima then hit the Dodge.

The Chevrolet's driver, 20-year-old Austin Patterson of Vilonia, died in the wreck, according to the report. Three other people were reported hurt, though they were not identified.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Conditions were said to be rainy and wet at the time of the crash. At least 458 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

Metro on 12/05/2017

Print Headline: I-30 wreck takes Vilonia man's life

