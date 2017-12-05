I-30 wreck takes Vilonia man's life

An Arkansas man was killed in a wreck that caused delays on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock on Monday.

According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2008 Dodge was traveling west on Interstate 30, when it struck a guardrail and went airborne shortly after 10 a.m.

As it overturned, the vehicle struck a 1990 Chevrolet S-10 traveling east, police said. A Nissan Altima then hit the Dodge.

The Chevrolet's driver, 20-year-old Austin Patterson of Vilonia, died in the wreck, according to the report. Three other people were reported hurt, though they were not identified.

Conditions were said to be rainy and wet at the time of the crash. At least 458 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

Metro on 12/05/2017