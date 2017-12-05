Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting 71-year-old

Authorities say an Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting a 71-year-old crashed his pickup after deputies fired shots at the vehicle.

According to the Baxter County sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Old Military Road in Mountain Home after a caller reported a shooting there shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A few minutes after deputies and an Arkansas State Police trooper arrived, a 2004 Ford pickup drove around the residence and began accelerating toward a deputy who was standing in the yard, a news release stated. Two deputies fired at the pickup, which hit a ditch and went airborne, eventually hitting a sheriff's office vehicle, authorities said.

Inside the home, deputies found Chester Raymond Hornowski dead, with gunshot wounds to the hands, chest and face.

The pickup driver, later identified as Robert Dean Penny of Mountain Home, was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries he sustained in the wreck, then released into police custody.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 59-year-old remained at the Baxter County jail, and no bail had been set. He faces a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.

