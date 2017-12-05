Man accused of illegally catching tuna, dumping 400-pound carcass in woods

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has been accused of catching a tuna out of season and then dumping its headless 400-pound carcass in the woods.

The Gloucester Daily Times reported that 40-year-old Harold Wentworth on Monday pleaded not guilty to state charges that include improper disposal of waste and expelling trash or litter from a motor vehicle.

Federal fisheries regulators say they have also served him with an enforcement action for allegedly illegally harvesting tuna out of season.

Authorities say they have video of Wentworth landing the bluefin tuna in Rockport on Oct. 20, 15 days after the close of the initial fall season. It was hauled out of the woods in Gloucester by a tow truck Oct. 24.

Wentworth's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.