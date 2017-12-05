Mike Neighbors lands Minnesota post prospect

One of the top junior post players in the nation has committed to Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors.

Oberg, 6-2 of Burnsville, (Minn) Academy Of Holy Angels is the second 2019 commitment for the Razorbacks. Lawton, Okla., Eisenhower wing and 2019 prospect Ginger Reece, 5-10 pledged to the Hogs in June.

ProspectsNation.com rates Oberg the No. 4 post and No. 26 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.