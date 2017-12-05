Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 05, 2017, 1:29 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Mike Neighbors lands Minnesota post prospect

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-neighbors-is-shown-during-an-exhibition-game-against-northeastern-state-on-thursday-nov-2-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY CHARLIE KAIJO

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors is shown during an exhibition game against Northeastern State on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Fayetteville.

One of the top junior post players in the nation has committed to Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors.

Center Destinee Oberg has committed to Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors.

Oberg, 6-2 of Burnsville, (Minn) Academy Of Holy Angels is the second 2019 commitment for the Razorbacks. Lawton, Okla., Eisenhower wing and 2019 prospect Ginger Reece, 5-10 pledged to the Hogs in June.

ProspectsNation.com rates Oberg the No. 4 post and No. 26 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

rainjdtrout says... December 5, 2017 at 1:03 p.m.

Great things are in store for Razorback Women's Basketball. Keep bringing them in Mike...!

