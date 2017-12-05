Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 05, 2017, 9:59 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

All 14 Dixie Cafes in Arkansas to shut

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

dixie-cafe-will-close-all-14-of-its-locations-in-arkansas-after-a-final-day-of-service-on-wednesday

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Dixie Cafe will close all 14 of its locations in Arkansas after a final day of service on Wednesday.

Driven down by higher costs and other market pressures, Little Rock-based Dixie Cafe said Monday it is closing its 14 Arkansas restaurants and three in Oklahoma.

The Dixie brand grew out of the closing in Arkansas of Texas-based Black-Eyed Pea Inc. and focused on serving country-style meals with a meat entree and two or three sides.

"After over 35 years in business we have decided that we must close our restaurants," Dixie Cafe's Allan Roberts said in a statement Monday. "It's a very difficult operating environment for full-service, family-oriented restaurants. We have seen declining sales combined with increasing costs that has made this difficult decision necessary."

Wednesday will be the last day of service at the restaurants, the statement said.

The company operated 14 Arkansas and Tennessee restaurants under the Dixie Cafe brand and three in Oklahoma called Delta Cafe.

-- Stephen Steed

Print Headline: News in brief

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: All 14 Dixie Cafes in Arkansas to shut

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Trumpschosen says... December 5, 2017 at 7:41 a.m.

Good. This place was worse than Obama.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online