PB man arrested in November slaying

Police have made an arrest in the killing of a 29-year-old Pine Bluff man last month.

Deontrick Clark, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Monday, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police say Clark shot and killed William Oglesby III, who was found dead Nov. 8 inside a Dodge Charger stopped in the 1700 block of West 29th Avenue, which is near South Cedar Street. Oglesby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark was awaiting booking Monday afternoon at the Jefferson County jail.

State Desk on 12/05/2017