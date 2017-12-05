Arkansan faces kidnapping, assault charges in beating of pregnant girlfriend, police say

On Monday, bail was set at $30,000 for an Arkansas man accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend last week.

According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, 43-year-old Jason Tate began beating his girlfriend around noon Thursday after finding another man’s number on her phone.

The 24-year-old victim said her boyfriend told her she was “going to hurt like she hurt his heart” and choked her, causing her to black out multiple times. The woman said she was unable to leave his home in the 300 block of West Thomas Green Drive, authorities said.

Police reportedly observed bruises on the woman’s neck, arm and back. When officers questioned Tate, he said he only choked his girlfriend during sex, the report states.

He faces second-degree domestic battering, kidnapping and assault charges and remained at the Craighead County jail Tuesday evening.

Tate is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 29.