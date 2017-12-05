Police: Little Rock woman robbed of $1,200 outside her apartment

Little Rock police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint outside her apartment Monday morning.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the 36-year-old woman was in the breezeway at Westbridge Apartments, 2123 Labette Manor Drive, when two males approached her.

She told officers one had a dark bubble jacket, a duffle bag and a silver revolver that he displayed as he demanded her purse. The other appeared to be acting as a lookout, police said.

The woman handed the pair her purse, which contained $1,200 in cash, the report said.

She told officers she believed they had been staying in a vacant apartment in the complex. Police found the door to the apartment open, but no one was inside. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

One robber was reported to be a black male who stood 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds. The other was described as a 5-foot-5 black male of medium build.