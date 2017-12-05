Home / Latest News /
Police: Landscaper dies after tree falls on him in southwest Arkansas
By Kally Patz
12:08 p.m.
Authorities say a tree fell on a landscaper who was working in southwest Arkansas, fatally injuring him.
Pedro Sora, 41, was working in the 6300 block of Edgewood Drive in Texarkana when the tree fell around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to Cpl. Kristi Bennett, a spokeswoman for the Texarkana Police Department.
Sora died as a result of injuries he suffered in the accident.
The Texarkana Gazette reported that Sora was an employee for Vanderhoof Landscape Co.
