Police: Landscaper dies after tree falls on him in southwest Arkansas

Authorities say a tree fell on a landscaper who was working in southwest Arkansas, fatally injuring him.

Pedro Sora, 41, was working in the 6300 block of Edgewood Drive in Texarkana when the tree fell around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to Cpl. Kristi Bennett, a spokeswoman for the Texarkana Police Department.

Sora died as a result of injuries he suffered in the accident.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that Sora was an employee for Vanderhoof Landscape Co.