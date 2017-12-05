Shot man who hit him with club, Arkansan tells authorities

A 28-year-old Arkansan told authorities that he shot a man who hit him in the head with a club, a report shows.

According to the Izard County sheriff’s office, deputies responded about 5 a.m. Nov. 22 to a home on Jones Street in Calico Rock.

When they arrived, a 28-year-old woman said her husband was shot in a fight with her high school friend. The reports states that she and Heath Freeman arrived at her husband’s residence to pick up some clothing.

When they came out of the house around 2 a.m., authorities said, the woman’s husband, 40-year-old Bradley Skidmore, pulled up in a vehicle and hit Freeman in the head with a club before his wife could explain who the 28-year-old man was.

Freeman fired at the woman’s husband, hitting him in the shoulder, then ran for the woods, according to the report.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

They were charged with aggravated assault and later released from the Izard County jail.