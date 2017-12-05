Recruits react to expected hiring of Chad Morris

Arkansas recruits react to the expected hiring of Chad Morris as the Hogs' next head coach.

Running back commitment Jeremy Gibson of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy:

"I’m excited ready to get to know him and build a relationship. I know he was with Clemson and heard he runs a great offense."

Quarterback commitment Connor Noland of Greenwood:

"I’m excited about him possibly coming to Arkansas. He seems like a great coach and his success shows that. I think he will be a great fit for Arkansas."

Offensive line commitment Noah Gatlin of Jonesboro:

"I have talked with him little, but he has done a great job at SMU and looking forward to talking if he is the coach."

Former defensive back commitment Tanner McCalister of Rockwall, (Texas) Rockwall-Heath:

“Coach Morris recruited me while he was at SMU,” McCalister said. “I had SMU in my top five because of Coach Morris.”

Linebacker commitment Bumper Pool of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy. He still plans to sign with the Hogs on Dec. 20.

"I'm super excited to know he's going to be the new head coach. He and I had a relaltionship when he recruited me at SMU. I think they were my second offer and he believed in me early on and I think he's a fantastic coach and he's going to do great things at the University of Arkansas."

Defensive line commitment Isaiah Nichols of Springdale:

"I can’t wait to meet him, I’ve watched videos about him and seen how he coaches, he's like high energy and that’s my kind of coach."

Defensive line commitment Emmit Gooden of Independence C.C. :

"Seems like a great hire for the university, can’t wait to meet him."

Junior offensive lineman Darius Thomas of Jonesboro:

"I was a little disappointed to see Coach B go, but that is just part of the process. It was good that Coach Lunney kept contact and continued to provide support during the coaching selection. I don’t know much about Coach Morris, but I hope to change that if he is hired."

Athlete commitment Sean Michael Flanigan of Charleston:

"I've heard he's a great man and great coach. I'm ready to get the program up and running and see where it goes."