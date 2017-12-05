Teen's arrest follows wave of gun violence in 5 days around LR

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected in a double shooting over the weekend, one of the latest incidents of gun violence that has injured nine people since Wednesday.

Police reports show that the nine have been wounded in eight incidents from Wednesday through Sunday. Five of the gunshot victims are teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys.

Lt. Michael Ford, a department spokesman, said there's no way to predict when a person will be shot, and the city can go a week without a shooting followed by a series of incidents.

"It's just something that comes in waves," Ford said.

Gun violence in Little Rock has garnered state and national attention in the past year, and the number of nonfatal shooting victims in Little Rock has been on the rise since at least 2014, according to department data.

The latest of those recent incidents occurred Sunday afternoon, when officers were dispatched to a residence in the 7300 block of Skylark Drive for a report of a shooting. The victim, 19-year-old Kelvin Higgins, told police he was beaten up and shot, and also reported that his cellphone was stolen at 7308 Skylark Drive, the report said.

A 41-year-old resident in the neighborhood told police she heard a single gunshot and saw Higgins crawling across the street.

Keena Wimley, a 26-year-old resident of 7308 Skylark Drive, told police she was inside doing her friend's hair when Higgins and a person she did not know arrived for a snack.

She said several other males also entered the home and began to argue with Higgins, according to the report. A fight ensued and Wimley got her 3-year-old son and 7-year-old son and left the area, the report said. She told police she heard a gunshot while leaving.

Earlier Sunday, two 16-year-old boys were wounded in another Little Rock shooting, according to the report. Ford said on Sunday that one of the victims was in critical condition with a gunshot wound in the upper torso, while the other had been shot in the arm and was in stable condition.

A police report said the incident occurred at 30 Melinda Drive around 11:40 a.m., and a witness told police she heard several gunshots and looked outside her window to see a black car parked nearby, the report said.

According to the report, the witness said a black male ran to the vehicle and got inside. She told police the vehicle then pulled into the driveway and picked up another person before fleeing the scene.

Police on Monday arrested 16-year-old Cambron Flowers of Little Rock in the double shooting, according to an arrest report. According to the report, the teenager confessed and was arrested on two counts of first-degree battery at the department's substation on West 12th Street. Authorities said he has been charged as an adult.

The arrest report said Flowers shot at and hit the teenagers as they were "backing away from him." The document listed the victims as Roderick Warren and Jordan Murphy, both 16. The report listed Flowers as a student at J.A. Fair High School in Little Rock.

The double shooting was a dispute over money, according to Ford.

Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of West 24th and Spring streets for a report of a subject down, according to a report. Harold Harshaw, 49, of North Little Rock was found lying on a sidewalk and had a puncture hole "consistent with a bullet wound," according to the report.

According to the report, the victim said he didn't know what hit his leg, but mentioned that he heard a firecracker and his leg started to hurt.

In a Little Rock shooting early Friday morning, officers responded to an apartment complex at 1912 Green Mountain Drive, according to a report. The report said 22-year-old Ray McGuire had been shot four times but was in stable condition.

At the scene, police said they found multiple shell casings from an AK-47 style rifle and casings from a hand gun.

And about 11 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of West 20th and South Park streets, according to the report. Officers found 54-year-old Michael Jacko, who told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot at several times.

Jacko, who had been shot in the right calf, was taken to the UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

Little Rock police also reported three shootings on Wednesday, including an incident that wounded a 15-year-old boy.

