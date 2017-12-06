2 felons face murder charge

HOT SPRINGS -- Two previously convicted felons are being sought on first-degree murder charges in the death of a Hot Springs man whose body was found dumped at Greenwood Cemetery in October, Hot Springs police said Tuesday.

John Patrick Walker, 42, and Donald Franklin Williams, 55, are being sought on felony charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons in connection with the death of Cory Richardson, 31, who was found beaten, stabbed and shot to death Oct. 23 next to the cemetery's main entrance at 701 Greenwood Ave.

If convicted, Walker and Williams could face up to life in prison on the murder charge. Both are known to have family and friends in the Mountain Pine, Fountain Lake and Jessieville areas of Garland County, police said.

Police have arrested five other suspects on various charges in connection with Richardson's death. An autopsy determined he died as the result of a gunshot entering his upper left buttocks and exiting his abdomen. There was also evidence of post-mortem injuries, including blunt force trauma to his head and a stab wound to his left thigh.

On Nov. 15, police arrested Steven Wood, 42, of Hot Springs, on a felony charge of first-degree murder. Stephanie Shell, 21, of Malvern, was arrested at the same time and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Melissa J. Wineland, 37, of Hot Springs, was arrested Oct. 24; Jake L. Norwood, 28, of Hot Springs, was arrested Nov. 5; and James Dean Keyser, 27, of Hot Springs, was arrested Nov. 24. Each is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

According to previous affidavits, Richardson was killed or severely wounded at Wineland's residence and transported by car to the cemetery. The car was located and searched the day Richardson was found and had blood in the back seat, according to an affidavit. Fresh blood was also found at the Patterson Street residence.

Wineland was questioned and stated she and Keyser took Richardson's body from the house to the cemetery after other suspects caused his injuries, according to an affidavit.

Wineland told police that sometime during the afternoon of Oct. 22, Richardson used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay Wood for methamphetamine, which Wood got from Wineland's boyfriend, identified as Williams.

Later that same day, Williams arrived at her house, angry at Wood for accepting the counterfeit bill, and told Wood to locate Richardson and "deal with it," and then left, according to an affidavit.

Wineland told police that she borrowed a friend's car to run some errands and left the house, an affidavit said. Shortly after 3 a.m., she said Williams called her to say Richardson had been shot at her house and that she needed to get there to "clean up the mess." When she arrived, according to the affidavit, Wood and Keyser loaded Richardson into the car.

State Desk on 12/06/2017