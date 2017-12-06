Home / Latest News /
5 Arkansans among demonstrators arrested during protest in D.C.
This article was published today at 4:59 p.m.
WASHINGTON — More than 180 demonstrators, including five from Arkansas, were arrested Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol while protesting Congress’ inaction on immigration legislation.
Maria Meneses of Little Rock; Xiomara Caldera of Springdale; Armando Reyes of Rogers; Michel Rangel of Rogers; and Diana Pacheco of Little Rock were briefly detained, according to Humberto Marquez, an organizer for the pro-immigrant-rights Arkansas United Community Coalition.
A spokesman for the U.S. Capitol Police said the protesters were charged with violating D.C. Code §22-1307, which prohibits crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.
