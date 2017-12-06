Home / Latest News /
7-game 'Jeopardy!' winner accused of illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.
ADRIAN, Mich. — A former Jeopardy! winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small Michigan college.
Stephanie Jass is a former history professor at Adrian College. She appeared in Lenawee County court Tuesday, charged with unauthorized access to a computer and using a computer to commit a crime.
No other details were released. But The Daily Telegram in Adrian reported that state police investigated after getting complaints from college staff earlier this year.
The Associated Press left a message seeking comment for Jass' attorney Wednesday.
Jass won seven games on Jeopardy! in 2012. Adrian College declined to say when Jass stopped working at the school.
In 2014, Jass performed at Croswell Opera House in Adrian, singing songs and sharing stories about playing Jeopardy!
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 7-game 'Jeopardy!' winner accused of illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.