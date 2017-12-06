Accessories chain to close all Arkansas locations, including west Little Rock shop, manager says

Charming Charlie, a fashion chain known for its trendy and inexpensive accessories, is closing its three Arkansas locations, including the store in west Little Rock at the Promenade at Chenal, a manager said.

Erika Richardson, who manages the shop at 17717 Chenal Parkway, said Dec. 31 will be the store's last day.

She said the news came from corporate management a week ago. The store's two other Arkansas locations — one in Rogers and one in Fort Smith — are also said to be closing.

In total, around 100 stores, including locations in Dallas and Nashville, are shutting their doors, Richardson said.

She said the store has already cleaned out about half of its inventory. Everything left is now marked down by 30 to 50 percent.