Arkansas boy, 10, given Police Department's 'Life Saving Award'

A 10-year-old Fort Smith boy who heard his neighbor calling for help, calmly alerted authorities and then helped them locate the stricken man was honored Tuesday for his actions.

The Fort Smith Police Department said it made Pheonix Bomar its chief for the day and also presented him with the agency's "Life Saving Award" for his actions Oct. 24.

Police said in a statement that Pheonix was walking home from school when he heard his neighbor calling for help. He called 911, clearly provided directions to where he was and told the operator that his neighbor had fallen and was shaking on the ground beside his truck.

"Pheonix stayed with his neighbor and physically flagged down the fire truck when it arrived on scene possibly saving his neighbor’s life," police wrote.