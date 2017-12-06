Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 06, 2017, 11:23 a.m.

Arkansas sheriff's deputy shot in arm; 1 arrested

By Dave Hughes

This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon by a man who was reportedly driving drunk and reckless on a rural road near the Nella community, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Stacy Wieburg was treated for the wound at a hospital and released, Sheriff Randy Shores said in a news release.

Law enforcement officers from neighboring counties and the Arkansas State Police SWAT team surrounded the home of David Bently, who was arrested about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

