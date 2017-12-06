Home / Latest News /
Arkansas sheriff's deputy shot in arm; 1 arrested
By Dave Hughes
This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.
A Scott County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon by a man who was reportedly driving drunk and reckless on a rural road near the Nella community, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputy Stacy Wieburg was treated for the wound at a hospital and released, Sheriff Randy Shores said in a news release.
Law enforcement officers from neighboring counties and the Arkansas State Police SWAT team surrounded the home of David Bently, who was arrested about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
