Arkansas sheriff's deputy shot in arm; 1 arrested

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon by a man who was reportedly driving drunk and reckless on a rural road near the Nella community, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Stacy Wieburg was treated for the wound at a hospital and released, Sheriff Randy Shores said in a news release.

Law enforcement officers from neighboring counties and the Arkansas State Police SWAT team surrounded the home of David Bently, who was arrested about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

