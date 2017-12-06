Conservative House group considering budget deal

The conservative House Freedom Caucus is showing an openness to a deal that would prevent a partial government shutdown this weekend.

The group's members said Republicans must focus on passing the GOP's prized tax bill.

The North Carolina congressman who leads the caucus said any distraction from taxes — including a shutdown — would be a problem.

Mark Meadows and several others in the roughly 30-member group aren't ruling out backing a leadership-backed spending measure that would expire Dec. 22. They plan to talk to leaders later Wednesday.

The caucus has wanted the spending bill to run an additional week. They say the shorter version would tempt Republicans to cut a deal with Democrats so Congress could go home for Christmas.

