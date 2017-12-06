Ex-boyfriend punches, threatens to 'blow up' pregnant woman trying to buy car, Little Rock police say

A 21-year-old woman told authorities that her ex-boyfriend punched and threatened her while she was trying to buy a new car Tuesday, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. to 9911 Interstate 30, the listed address for Crain Chevrolet.

When they arrived, the Little Rock woman told them a 47-year-old man who has been harassing her with constant calls and messages began driving around the business's parking lot about 10 a.m. and "appeared to be stalking her." The 21-year-old used to work with the man and had previously been in a romantic relationship, according to the report.

Authorities said the 47-year-old later entered the dealership and accused the victim of sleeping with an employee there. He also took her cellphone and shoved her into a door when she tried to get it back, she told police. He reportedly later returned the phone.

The man came back when the 21-year-old, who told police she was 8 weeks pregnant, was moving her belongings into her new vehicle. According to the report, he punched her in the face twice during a fight and threatened to "blow her up."

A 51-year-old employee told police that he only saw the man return to give her phone, but that everything should be on surveillance video.

The man listed as a suspect did not appear on the Pulaski County's online inmate roster as of Wednesday afternoon.