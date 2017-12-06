Police name woman, children found dead in Little Rock apartment, confirm father arrested on unrelated charges

Police have identified the 24-year-old woman and two children found dead inside a southwest Little Rock apartment Tuesday afternoon. Authorities also confirmed that the children’s father was arrested early Wednesday on unrelated charges.

Michael Ford of the city's Police Department said Gregory Charles Fisher, 29, was not currently a suspect in the deaths but confirmed he was the father of Alayah Fisher, 5, and Elijah Fisher, 3.

Mariah Cunningham, the children’s mother, was also found dead inside a unit at Rosewood Apartments, 6600 Lancaster Road, where all three lived, according to police.

Fisher, a Little Rock resident, was booked into the Pulaski County jail about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, records show. His listed charges are failure to appear and petition to revoke probation. He is also being held for Jefferson County authorities, according the online inmate roster.

No bail had been set Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a possible suicide at the apartment about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

There, a 76-year-old woman said she had come by to check on her granddaughter and great-grandchildren and after receiving word that the children did not arrive and school and being unable to contact Cunningham. All three were dead inside the apartment when she arrived, she told police.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and determined Cunningham’s vehicle was missing. It was said to be recovered in Little Rock on Tuesday evening.

The victims’ bodies have been taken to a medical examiner to determine the exact causes of death, though all three deaths are being investigated as homicides, police said.