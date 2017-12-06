Fayetteville crash fatal to one person
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:22 a.m.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Fayetteville, police said.
A motorcyclist was riding on East Joyce Boulevard, across from Paradise Valley Golf Course, when he collided with another vehicle around 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Anthony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department said.
Murphy added that the street was closed for hours after the crash.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he could not provide further details about the wreck.
Metro on 12/06/2017
Print Headline: Fayetteville crash fatal to one person
