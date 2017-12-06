Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 06, 2017, 2:43 p.m.

Former Oklahoma HS coach: Morris will win over Arkansas HS coaches

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:11 p.m.

smu-coach-chad-morris-right-contacted-arkansas-state-coach-blake-anderson-for-guidance-in-2014-as-anderson-was-completing-his-first-season-at-asu-and-just-after-morris-had-accepted-his-first-collegiate-head-coach-position-with-the-mustangs

PHOTO BY COURTESY OF SMU

SMU Coach Chad Morris (right) contacted Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson for guidance in 2014, as Anderson was completing his first season at ASU and just after Morris had accepted his first collegiate head coach position with the Mustangs.

A former Oklahoma high school coach believes Chad Morris will win over the Arkansas high school coaches.

Former Jenks special teams and recruiting coordinator Carl Johnson, who now holds the same positions at River Bluff high school in Lexington, South Carolina, is high on Morris.

"Morris is a great hire for Arkansas...totally gets it being a former high school coach, and will not only win over Texas high coaches, which he already has, but will win over Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma high school coaches as well," said Johnson, who has also coached in Texas.

Johnson coached Razorback freshman Jordon Curtis while at Jenks.

