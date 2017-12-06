Former Oklahoma HS coach: Morris will win over Arkansas HS coaches

A former Oklahoma high school coach believes Chad Morris will win over the Arkansas high school coaches.

Former Jenks special teams and recruiting coordinator Carl Johnson, who now holds the same positions at River Bluff high school in Lexington, South Carolina, is high on Morris.

"Morris is a great hire for Arkansas...totally gets it being a former high school coach, and will not only win over Texas high coaches, which he already has, but will win over Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma high school coaches as well," said Johnson, who has also coached in Texas.

Johnson coached Razorback freshman Jordon Curtis while at Jenks.