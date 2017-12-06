Longtime Oaklawn president Charles Cella dies at 81

Charles Cella, a leading figure in horse racing for more than half a century and the longtime president of the Oaklawn Jockey Club in Hot Springs, has died at age 81.

Oaklawn Racing & Gaming said in a news release that Cella died of complications from Parkinson's disease surrounded by family at his home in St. Louis.

Cella has been the president of Oaklawn since 1968.

“At this time of great sadness for our family, we find comfort in knowing that one of the great joys in his life was seeing Oaklawn develop into a national treasure with such a significant economic impact on Arkansas," the Cella family said in a statement. "In addition to the holidays with his family, his favorite time of the year was always the Oaklawn racing season with fans, horsemen and staff.”

In addition to Oaklawn, Cella was president of Southwestern Enterprises Incorporated and Southern Real Estate and Financial Company. He also owned and raced numerous thoroughbreds, including 1995 Breeders’ Cup Turf champion Northern Spur, the release said.

Cella is survived by his two sons, John and Louis Cella, his daughter, Harriet Marshall and eight grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced when finalized, the release said.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.