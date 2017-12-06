Morris calls Earle QB Gerry Bohanon on first day

On his first day as Arkansas' coach, Chad Morris reached out to Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon and the highly-regarded prospect came away impressed.

The two spoke around 2 p.m., Wednesday.

"Coach and I had a nice talk today," said Bohanon, who plans to sign Dec. 20 and enroll in the school of his choice in January. "He told me how he loved my film and the potential he saw in me and he wants me to be the guy."

Bohanon (6-4, 215 pounds) narrowed his list of scholarship offers to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Baylor and Georgia in May. He has said he’s open to other schools looking to pursue him.

He officially visited Baylor last weekend and is expected to host the Bears for an in-home visit Thursday night.

Morris told Bohanon that he and Joe Craddock would make an in-home visit Monday. Craddock was Morris' offensive coordinator at SMU and is expected to be hired to the same role at Arkansas.

"(Morris) seemed like he’s ready to do big things," Bohanon said. "I like him. I think they have a good one. He seems to be the guy for the job."

ESPN rates Bohanon the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 122 overall prospect in the nation. He and his mother officially visited Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' game against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 4. He plans to make an official visit to North Carolina this weekend.