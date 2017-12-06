Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 06, 2017, 1:02 p.m.

VIDEOS: New AD Yurachek promises to fix Arkansas football

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 12:12 p.m.

hunter-yurachek-speaks-wednesday-dec-6-2017-to-members-of-the-media-after-being-introduced-as-the-new-director-of-athletics-at-the-university-of-arkansas-during-a-news-conference-in-the-fowler-family-baseball-and-track-indoor-training-center-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Hunter Yurachek speaks Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, to members of the media after being introduced as the new director of athletics at the University of Arkansas during a news conference in the Fowler Family Baseball and Track Indoor Training Center in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked new University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek what sold him on joining the Razorbacks.

Yurachek answered the question, and then segued into what is on the minds of Arkansas football fans.

"What is there not to sell about the University of Arkansas and being a part of the Razorback program?" Yuracheck said. "I mean, you're in the Southeastern Conference. You have an opportunity to compete for and win conference and national championships year in and year out in multiple sports.

[PRESS CONFERENCE NOTES: Read everything Yurachek said]

"We're going to get this football piece right. We're going to get it right. I promise you we're getting that right. If you get that train rolling, the football train rolling, the sky is the limit for this athletic program."

Multiple sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that SMU coach Chad Morris has agreed to become the Razorbacks' head coach. The hire has not been made official.

