VIDEOS: New AD Yurachek promises to fix Arkansas football

— The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked new University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek what sold him on joining the Razorbacks.

Yurachek answered the question, and then segued into what is on the minds of Arkansas football fans.

"What is there not to sell about the University of Arkansas and being a part of the Razorback program?" Yuracheck said. "I mean, you're in the Southeastern Conference. You have an opportunity to compete for and win conference and national championships year in and year out in multiple sports.

"We're going to get this football piece right. We're going to get it right. I promise you we're getting that right. If you get that train rolling, the football train rolling, the sky is the limit for this athletic program."

Multiple sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that SMU coach Chad Morris has agreed to become the Razorbacks' head coach. The hire has not been made official.