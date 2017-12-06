New hearing date set in ex-Arkansas lawmaker's corruption case

A new hearing date has been set in the corruption case of former Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Woods and his two co-defendants, Oren Paris III and Randell Shelton Jr., are accused in an alleged kickback scheme. The federal court docket cited by the newspaper showed Woods' hearing will take place 9 a.m. Dec. 14.

A court order issued Friday said the hearing would deal with 79 recently discovered, covertly recorded audio files taken by former Arkansas state Rep. Micah Neal, the newspaper reported.

Neal pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to accepting kickbacks along with Woods in return for state grants.

