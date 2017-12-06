PHOTO: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car, police say

Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 06, 2017, 5:52 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:07 p.m.

PHOTO BY SOUTH HACKENSACK POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

A photo provided by the South Hackensack Police Department shows a car with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof.



SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car.

The 52-year-old was pulled over Saturday on Route 46 in South Hackensack when police noticed something odd. Police say the woman had a New Jersey Transit sign protruding through the roof of her car.

Police say the woman didn't even know the sign was there.

South Hackensack police say the sign got stuck in the vehicle when the driver was in Secaucus before she was pulled over.

The woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and careless driving.

