Police identify motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash
This article was published today at 1:29 p.m.
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fayetteville on Tuesday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
James Jacobs Jr., 36, was riding west on East Joyce Boulevard near Paradise Valley Golf Course about 11:30 a.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle, according to a news release from the city's Police Department cited by the newspaper.
Authorities said Jacobs fell from his motorcycle and hit a vehicle that was stopped in traffic, and the motorcycle traveled another 380 feet before coming to a stop.
According to the newspaper, the Fayetteville resident was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly wearing a helmet and other protective gear.
At least 459 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.
