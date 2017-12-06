Police investigate after 3 found dead in Hot Springs home

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered early Tuesday evening at a Hot Springs home.

The Hot Springs Police Department said officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a "welfare check" at 208 Nevada Street, a single-story home in a residential area just north of Oaklawn Racing and Gaming.

Investigators arrived and found three people dead. The agency did not release any information about their identities, including age or gender, or how officers believe any of them were killed.

"At this time, detectives are investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses to determine what occurred," the department said in a statement issued early Wednesday, noting the bodies would be sent to the state Crime Lab.

No further information was immediately known.

