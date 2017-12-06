Sources: Top 2019 QB to re-evaluate Hogs because of expected Morris hiring

Sources indicate highly regarded junior quarterback Grant Gunnell, who's committed to Texas A&M, will re-evaluate the Arkansas program in the off-season because of the expected hiring of Coach Chad Morris.

Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds of St. Pius X High School in Houston has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia, Houston and Northwestern.

He has completed 336 of 471 passes for 4,433 yards and 56 touchdowns while throwing only 6 interceptions this season. He and St. Pius will play Prestonwood Christian for the TAPPS Div I Football Championship on Saturday.

Gunnell connected on 271 of 387 passes for 4,973 yards and 65 touchdowns while having 11 interceptions as a sophmore. He also rushed 54 times for 389 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He has moved into 11th place all time in passing in Texas while being 8th all time in career passing touchdowns with a season to go.

Gunnell has been invited to the US Army All American Bowl and the Under Armor All American Bowl for 2019. He will be at the Under Armor Future 50 at the 2018 UA Bowl which showcases the top 50 juniors in the nation.

Gunnell has visited Fayetteville eight times to check out the football program.

ESPN rates him the No. 2 pocket-passer and the No. 58 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

His father, Chris and mother, Julie earned degrees from Arkansas while his grandfather, Jim Price played linebacker for the Hogs’ 1964 national championship team.