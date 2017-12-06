Wal-Mart to change legal name effective next year

Wal-Mart said Wednesday that it will change its legal name next year to show "the company’s growing emphasis on serving customers seamlessly however they want to shop."

The move, which is set to go into effect on Feb. 1, will alter the retail giant's legal name from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. to Walmart Inc.

“Our customers know us as Walmart and today they shop with us not only in our stores but online and with our app as well,” Doug McMillon, Wal-Mart's president and CEO, said in a news release. “While our legal name is used in a limited number of places, we felt it was best to have a name that was consistent with the idea that you can shop us however you like as a customer. Looking ahead, we’ll continue to invest in and strengthen our stores around the world and expand our eCommerce capabilities as we help save customers’ time and money. As time goes on, customers will increasingly just think of and see one Walmart.”

The Bentonville-based retailer was initially incorporated in 1969 as Wal-Mart, Inc. The name was changed to Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. less than a year later.

