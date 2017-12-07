54-year-old acquitted in fatal North Little Rock shooting

A Scott man whose lawyers said he was the victim of mistaken identity was cleared of murder charges Thursday after a three-day trial.

Jurors deliberated about 4½ hours before acquitting Keith Charles Jones, 54, of first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the July 2014 shooting, which killed Charles Lamont “Chopper” Boyd Jr. and wounded his friend Saudeion “Day Day” Hussey outside Hussey’s North Little Rock home

Jones did not testify, but his uncle David Stewart told jurors that Jones had been with him in Little Rock when Boyd was killed.

Defense attorney Bill James derided the police investigation for relying on eyewitnesses who were likely impaired by marijuana.

Hussey, who was wounded by the same bullet that killed Boyd, identified Jones as the stranger who walked up to his friend and shot him in the chest. Hussey’s former girlfriend Asada Jackson, who also witnessed the shooting, likewise testified that Jones was the killer.

