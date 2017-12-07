Home / Latest News /
Arkansas deputy recovering after being shot in elbow
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
WALDRON — A western Arkansas sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot in the elbow by a man near Waldron.
Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores said Deputy Stacy Wieburg was treated at a hospital and later released.
Shores said Wieburg was investigating reports of a drunken driver and was in his patrol vehicle when he was shot Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff said suspected shooter David Bently then ran into his home and refused to surrender until state police fired tear gas into the home about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas deputy recovering after being shot in elbow
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.