Arkansas deputy recovering after being shot in elbow

WALDRON — A western Arkansas sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot in the elbow by a man near Waldron.

Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores said Deputy Stacy Wieburg was treated at a hospital and later released.

Shores said Wieburg was investigating reports of a drunken driver and was in his patrol vehicle when he was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff said suspected shooter David Bently then ran into his home and refused to surrender until state police fired tear gas into the home about 2 a.m. Wednesday.